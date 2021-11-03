Next-generation electric Mini Cooper Hardtop looks smaller

And the good news, if you're a Mini fan, is that it's instantly recognizable for what it is.
Mini is showing off this heavily camouflaged version of the next-generation Cooper Hardtop.
It looks smaller than the current-generation vehicles, which would be a welcome return to form for the brand.
Mini is pushing to use more sustainable materials and transparent sourcing for its vehicles going forward.
That leads us to believe that it will take a page out of the Mini Strip concept's book.
Mini plans to go all-electric by the early 2030s.