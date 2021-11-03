/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Next-generation electric Mini Cooper Hardtop looks smaller

And the good news, if you're a Mini fan, is that it's instantly recognizable for what it is.

Kyle Hyatt
next-generation-mini-102021-00003
Mini is showing off this heavily camouflaged version of the next-generation Cooper Hardtop.

next-generation-mini-102021-00004
It looks smaller than the current-generation vehicles, which would be a welcome return to form for the brand.

next-generation-mini-102021-00005
This is also an electric vehicle, like the current Mini Cooper SE.

next-generation-mini-102021-00006
Mini is pushing to use more sustainable materials and transparent sourcing for its vehicles going forward.

next-generation-mini-102021-00007
That leads us to believe that it will take a page out of the Mini Strip concept's book.

next-generation-mini-102021-00008
Mini plans to go all-electric by the early 2030s.

