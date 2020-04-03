Mil-Spec Ford F-150 will roll with the best of them

  • Mil-Spec Ford F-150
The Mil-Spec Ford F-150 is here and ready to party.

Think of it as a bigger, badder Ford F-150 Raptor.

The Detroit-based company worked its magic on the exterior and under the skin.

There's a 500-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 to provide motivation.

Underneath are some beefy Fox Racing suspension bits.

The long-travel suspension will travel 11 inches with comfort.

The suspension kit also creates a lot of width, as in, this truck is 7 inches wider than an F-150 Raptor.

Prices start at $85,000.

Plenty of options will turn this into a six-figure truck.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Mil-Spec F-150!

