Mil-Spec Ford F-150 will roll with the best of them

The Mil-Spec Ford F-150 is here and ready to party.
Think of it as a bigger, badder Ford F-150 Raptor.
The Detroit-based company worked its magic on the exterior and under the skin.
There's a 500-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 to provide motivation.
Underneath are some beefy Fox Racing suspension bits.
The long-travel suspension will travel 11 inches with comfort.
The suspension kit also creates a lot of width, as in, this truck is 7 inches wider than an F-150 Raptor.
Prices start at $85,000.
Plenty of options will turn this into a six-figure truck.
