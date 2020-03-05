Michelin X-Ice Snow provides maximum traction

The Michelin X-Ice Snow is a next-generation tire that performs better and lasts longer than the competition.
This tire provides ample grip in a wide variety of winter conditions.
Michelin X-Ice Snow tires perform better than Nokian Hakkapeliitta R3 tires, a respected competitor.
The sipes run all the way down past the wear bars on these Michelins for added grip even when they're worn out.
Deep snow and ice were no match for the X-Ice Snow tire.
We also tested Bridgestone Blizzak tires, which, like the Nokians, didn't perform as well.
The Michelin X-Ice Snow tires will be offered in 123 different sizes.
That's a more aggressive tread pattern than its predecessors had, something that actually helps sell winter tires.
The Hakkapeliitta R3s look even more aggressive but don't seem to perform as well.
