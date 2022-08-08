Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Reimagines the Classic Dune Buggy

The electric Meyers Manx will go into production in 2023.
The Meyers Manx dune buggy has been reborn as an EV.
Called the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric, it looks cute as hell.
The biggest styling changes are at the rear, where there's no more exposed engine.
Freeman Thomas, designer of the Audi TT and VW New Beetle, was hired to do the styling.
The electric Manx is available with a 40-kWh battery pack that gives it a 300-mile range, while the base 20-kWh model will do 150 miles.
Meyers Manx says the 40-kWh version will hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.
The interior is super cool.
50 "Beta" units will be sold to customers in 2023, with full production starting in 2024.
The Manx 2.0 will debut on Aug. 19 at The Quail.
Keep scrolling to see more.