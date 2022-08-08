X
Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Reimagines the Classic Dune Buggy

The electric Meyers Manx will go into production in 2023.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
1 of 13 Meyers Manx

The Meyers Manx dune buggy has been reborn as an EV.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
2 of 13 Meyers Manx

Called the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric, it looks cute as hell.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
3 of 13 Meyers Manx

The biggest styling changes are at the rear, where there's no more exposed engine.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
4 of 13 Meyers Manx

Freeman Thomas, designer of the Audi TT and VW New Beetle, was hired to do the styling.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
5 of 13 Meyers Manx

The electric Manx is available with a 40-kWh battery pack that gives it a 300-mile range, while the base 20-kWh model will do 150 miles.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
6 of 13 Meyers Manx

Meyers Manx says the 40-kWh version will hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
7 of 13 Meyers Manx

The interior is super cool.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
8 of 13 Meyers Manx

50 "Beta" units will be sold to customers in 2023, with full production starting in 2024.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
9 of 13 Meyers Manx

The Manx 2.0 will debut on Aug. 19 at The Quail.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
10 of 13 Meyers Manx

Keep scrolling to see more.

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
11 of 13 Meyers Manx
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
12 of 13 Meyers Manx
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric
13 of 13 Meyers Manx

