Mercedes Vision AMG Concept Is a Stunning Streamliner

This concept previews a standalone production car coming in 2025.
The Mercedes Vision AMG concept previews AMG's first standalone electric car coming in 2025.
It has an amazing streamlined shape.
The rear end is striking.
Future electric AMGs will likely have a face like this.
The wheels have active aero discs.
Those taillights look like jet engines.
It rides on the dedicated AMG.EA platform, which uses in-house-developed batteries and motors.
The concept is almost 6 inches longer than a Porsche Taycan.
The production Vision AMG won't be AMG's only standalone EV.
