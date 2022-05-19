X

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept Is a Stunning Streamliner

This concept previews a standalone production car coming in 2025.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
The Mercedes Vision AMG concept previews AMG's first standalone electric car coming in 2025.

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
It has an amazing streamlined shape.

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
The rear end is striking.

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Future electric AMGs will likely have a face like this.

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
The wheels have active aero discs.

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Those taillights look like jet engines.

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
It rides on the dedicated AMG.EA platform, which uses in-house-developed batteries and motors.

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
The concept is almost 6 inches longer than a Porsche Taycan.

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
The production Vision AMG won't be AMG's only standalone EV.

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Keep scrolling and swiping to see more of the Vision AMG concept.

Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept
