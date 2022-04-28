X

Mercedes' T-Class Van Is Totally Rad Forbidden Fruit

It's a cool van with great infotainment and an available manual transmission -- what's not to like?

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

Golf bag cart in the back of a van
Mercedes' T-Class van is the passenger-carrying lifestyle-focused van of our dreams.

This not-for-the-US cutie is available with gas or diesel engines and even a manual transmission.

Mercedes has equipped it with a ton of standard safety tech, befitting its status as a family hauler.

It also added the excellent MBUX infotainment system and all the functionality that brings.

The T-Class is based on the Renault Kangoo, but that's no bad thing, given that model's popularity throughout the continent.

The T-Class is offered in seven- and five-seat configurations.

Options include a driver-assistance package that brings Mercedes' Distronic adaptive cruise control to the party.

The T-Class will start at around 30,000 euros in Germany.

Now we just have to convince Mercedes to bring it here.

Keep scrolling or swiping for more pics of the T-Class.

