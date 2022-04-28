Mercedes' T-Class Van Is Totally Rad Forbidden Fruit

It's a cool van with great infotainment and an available manual transmission -- what's not to like?
Mercedes' T-Class van is the passenger-carrying lifestyle-focused van of our dreams.
This not-for-the-US cutie is available with gas or diesel engines and even a manual transmission.
Mercedes has equipped it with a ton of standard safety tech, befitting its status as a family hauler.
It also added the excellent MBUX infotainment system and all the functionality that brings.
The T-Class is based on the Renault Kangoo, but that's no bad thing, given that model's popularity throughout the continent.
The T-Class is offered in seven- and five-seat configurations.
Options include a driver-assistance package that brings Mercedes' Distronic adaptive cruise control to the party.
The T-Class will start at around 30,000 euros in Germany.
Now we just have to convince Mercedes to bring it here.
