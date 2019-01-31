It's van time all the time in the new Mercedes V-Class

  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class
  • Mercedes-Benz V-Class

The refreshed Mercedes V-Class doesn't look all that different from its forebear.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
1
of 34

It's worth noting that, for now, these changes only apply to the V-Class sold outside the US.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
2
of 34

Mercedes-Benz has not made any announcements about the Metris in the US, so it's unclear when (or if) some of these changes will come Stateside.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
3
of 34

The main exterior visual update comes by way of a new front bumper that makes the whole thing look a bit wider.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
4
of 34

There are multiple design "lines" available to add additional flair, including an AMG Line upgrade that adds AMG's flashy "diamond" grille design, along with unique wheels. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
5
of 34

Under the hood, there's a new diesel engine that will probably never see the light of day in the US.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
6
of 34

A nine-speed automatic transmission replaces the old seven-speed box, and rear-wheel drive is standard.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
7
of 34

A new automatic emergency braking system can detect cars, pedestrians and stationary objects, either priming the brake for human intervention or taking control of the brakes to avoid or otherwise diminish the effects of a collision.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
8
of 34

There's also a new automatic high-beam system that basically leaves the high beams on at all times, deactivating some of the LEDs when oncoming traffic is detected to prevent dazzling.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
9
of 34

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new V-Class.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
10
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
11
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
12
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
13
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
14
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
15
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
16
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
17
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
18
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
19
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
20
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
21
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
22
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
23
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
24
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
25
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
26
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
27
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
28
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
29
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
30
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
31
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
32
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
33
of 34

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
34
of 34
Now Reading

It's van time all the time in the new Mercedes V-Class

Up Next

Range Rover SV Coupe looks exactly like you think it would

Latest Stories

Tesla Model 3 launches in China with high price tag

Tesla Model 3 launches in China with high price tag

by
Audi E-Tron charging plans in Europe are a little convoluted

Audi E-Tron charging plans in Europe are a little convoluted

by
Porsche might have issues with 911 testing data in Germany

Porsche might have issues with 911 testing data in Germany

by
Audi's 2019 Super Bowl proves its E-Tron GT is to die for

Audi's 2019 Super Bowl proves its E-Tron GT is to die for

by
Lamborghini Huracán Evo steals from the best and gets away with it

Lamborghini Huracán Evo steals from the best and gets away with it

10:35