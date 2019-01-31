It's van time all the time in the new Mercedes V-Class

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The refreshed Mercedes V-Class doesn't look all that different from its forebear.
It's worth noting that, for now, these changes only apply to the V-Class sold outside the US.
Mercedes-Benz has not made any announcements about the Metris in the US, so it's unclear when (or if) some of these changes will come Stateside.
The main exterior visual update comes by way of a new front bumper that makes the whole thing look a bit wider.
There are multiple design "lines" available to add additional flair, including an AMG Line upgrade that adds AMG's flashy "diamond" grille design, along with unique wheels.
Under the hood, there's a new diesel engine that will probably never see the light of day in the US.
A nine-speed automatic transmission replaces the old seven-speed box, and rear-wheel drive is standard.
A new automatic emergency braking system can detect cars, pedestrians and stationary objects, either priming the brake for human intervention or taking control of the brakes to avoid or otherwise diminish the effects of a collision.
There's also a new automatic high-beam system that basically leaves the high beams on at all times, deactivating some of the LEDs when oncoming traffic is detected to prevent dazzling.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new V-Class.