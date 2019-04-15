Mercedes Concept GLB debuts at Shanghai Motor Show

  • mercedes-benz-glb-concept-001
At the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz gives us a thinly veiled look at an upcoming model.

The Concept GLC is compact crossover that fits between the GLA and GLC production models.

However, the GLB's stretched 111-inch wheelbase allowed Benz to make room for a third row, upping the passenger capacity to seven souls.

Those dimensions place the Concept GLB near Volkswagen's three-row Tiguan SUV in terms of scale.

The GLB features a smoothed-over take on rugged, off-road details including auxiliary roof lights, roof rails and a cargo box.

The Concept is powered by a production-ready 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that's mated with a front-biased version of Benz's 4Matic all-wheel-drive.

A more upright greenhouse makes sure that third-row passengers get a reasonable amount of headroom.

The third-row can be folded flat into the cargo floor, giving drivers the choice between space for things or people.

The Concept GLB features orange accents in its grille and on the lettering of its chunky tires. Inside, the orange is a bit less subtle.

The cabin is a gorgeous brown and orange interpretation of Mercedes-Benz's design. Again, it looks production-ready with the automaker's MBUX infotainment in the dashboard.

Check out more details about the Concept GLB at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show or keep on clicking for more photos.

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB 2019

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB 2019

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB 2019

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB 2019

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB 2019

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB: Designskizze/Rendering // Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB: Design sketch/rendering

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB: Designskizze/Rendering // Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB: Design sketch/rendering

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB: Designskizze/Rendering // Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB: Design sketch/rendering

Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB: Designskizze/Rendering // Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB: Design sketch/rendering

