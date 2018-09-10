Live van life in 3018 with the Mercedes Vision Urbanetic

  • Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic
Mercedes-Benz today unveiled the Vision Urbanetic, a battery-electric, autonomous van that Mercedes believes will contribute to a whole new segment of mobility.   

The chassis is the real centerpiece here.    

Its battery-electric platform is also capable of full autonomy, and it is engineered to mate to a variety of different bodies for different purposes.   

The people-mover component has room for up to 12 people.     

Since it will be operating in areas where pedestrians are a given, the front and sides of the body have big screens that let pedestrians know when the vehicle "sees" them.   

The body swap takes just a couple minutes, so with the exception of charging, the vehicles can be in use all day, switching bodies when it's time to shift responsibilities.

The cargo-van body has two different levels for storage, with a total volume of 353 cubic feet.     

It's capable of handling up to 10 pallets at once, thanks to its 12-foot-long load space.    

It could be used for traditional logistics, or as a last-mile delivery solution that autonomously whizzes around town, delivering packages wherever necessary.    

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of Mercedes-Benz's latest concept.

