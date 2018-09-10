Live van life in 3018 with the Mercedes Vision Urbanetic

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Mercedes-Benz today unveiled the Vision Urbanetic, a battery-electric, autonomous van that Mercedes believes will contribute to a whole new segment of mobility.
The chassis is the real centerpiece here.
Its battery-electric platform is also capable of full autonomy, and it is engineered to mate to a variety of different bodies for different purposes.
The people-mover component has room for up to 12 people.
Since it will be operating in areas where pedestrians are a given, the front and sides of the body have big screens that let pedestrians know when the vehicle "sees" them.
The body swap takes just a couple minutes, so with the exception of charging, the vehicles can be in use all day, switching bodies when it's time to shift responsibilities.
The cargo-van body has two different levels for storage, with a total volume of 353 cubic feet.
It's capable of handling up to 10 pallets at once, thanks to its 12-foot-long load space.
It could be used for traditional logistics, or as a last-mile delivery solution that autonomously whizzes around town, delivering packages wherever necessary.
Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of Mercedes-Benz's latest concept.