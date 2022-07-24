Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Keeps One-Upping Itself

My drive in the Vision EQXX has a singular purpose: maximum efficiency.
I have a 10-mile stretch of Mercedes-Benz's Immendingen test road ahead of me, and I must drive as efficiently as possible as I attempt to meet or beat the numbers set by Mercedes' own engineers.
Some EV owners are content to leave regenerative braking on the highest setting and stay there, and while recuperation is a good way to boost efficiency, it can be a detriment when scrubbed speed needs to be replaced.
The EQXX features three regenerative braking levels and a freewheeling mode, and the latter is key.
On downhill segments, freewheeling builds speed that I use to stay throttle-free for longer stretches of time.
When the speed limit drops, then it's smart to turn on the regeneration and scoop up a few of those electrons that would otherwise go unused.
All the weight in the EQXX is situated nice and low in the body, so the car is surprisingly fun in turns.
The low-rolling-resistance tires produce a decent amount of grip, which is nice, since they aren't exactly engineered with fun in mind.
Best of all, many of the improvements found on this car will soon work their way into Mercedes' production EVs.
