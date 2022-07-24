X
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Keeps One-Upping Itself

After two impressively long jaunts of increasing distance, Mercedes-Benz's rolling EV test bed proves it's not done quite yet.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

