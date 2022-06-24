The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Looks at Home on the Race Track

Mercedes-Benz set a new range record with its Vision EQXX concept car.
The EQXX drove from Stuttgart, Germany to the Silverstone race track in the UK.
It covered 747 miles before running out of juice.
Previously the EQXX went 626 miles from Stuttgart to Cassis, France.
This journey was tougher, with higher temperature and worse traffic.
The EQXX averaged 52 mph.
Once it reached SIlverstone it still had juice left, so Formula E driver Nyck de Vries took over.
He did 11 laps of the track before the EQXX ran out of charge.
Mercedes will keep doing road trips with the EQXX.
