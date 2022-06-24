X
Early Prime Day DealsRoe v. Wade OverturnedSurface Laptop Go 2 Review4th of July SalesM2 MacBook Pro DealsHealthy Meal Delivery

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Looks at Home on the Race Track

The EQXX beat its own range record, traveling 747 miles from Stuttgart to the Silverstone circuit in England.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
1 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz set a new range record with its Vision EQXX concept car.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
2 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

The EQXX drove from Stuttgart, Germany to the Silverstone race track in the UK.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
3 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

It covered 747 miles before running out of juice.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
4 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Previously the EQXX went 626 miles from Stuttgart to Cassis, France.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
5 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

This journey was tougher, with higher temperature and worse traffic.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
6 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

The EQXX averaged 52 mph.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
7 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Once it reached SIlverstone it still had juice left, so Formula E driver Nyck de Vries took over.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
8 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

He did 11 laps of the track before the EQXX ran out of charge.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
9 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes will keep doing road trips with the EQXX.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
10 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the journey.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
11 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
12 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
13 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
14 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car
15 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
2023 Honda HR-V Is Uglier but Improved

More Galleries

2023 Honda HR-V Is Uglier but Improved

72 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

81 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
10 things you shouldn't put in your dishwasher

More Galleries

10 things you shouldn't put in your dishwasher

11 Photos
2022 Buick Enclave Avenir Drives Likes a Big Bowl of Molasses

More Galleries

2022 Buick Enclave Avenir Drives Likes a Big Bowl of Molasses

27 Photos
Ford's New Transit SuperVan Is the Craziest One Yet

More Galleries

Ford's New Transit SuperVan Is the Craziest One Yet

33 Photos