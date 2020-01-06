Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is Pandora on four wheels

  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
  • Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR

This is the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
1
of 56

As you can perhaps tell by the name, it's a not-so-subtle nod to the Avatar film. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
2
of 56

It's a concept for a future electric car that's meant to be organic in more ways than one.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
3
of 56

The car can read your pulse, changing its behavior based on how you're feeling. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
4
of 56

The styling is not a million miles from other, recent Mercedes-Benz Vision concepts, but it is perhaps the most radical. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
5
of 56

Will we ever see this on the road? Probably not. But many of the concepts here will live on in future road cars. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
6
of 56

The thin taillights look awesome.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
7
of 56

No doors? No problem.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
8
of 56

The seats are molded after the hammocks in Avatar.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
9
of 56

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Concept.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
10
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
11
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
12
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
13
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
14
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
15
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
16
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
17
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
18
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
19
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
20
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
21
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
22
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
23
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
24
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
25
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
26
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
27
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
28
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
29
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
30
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
31
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
32
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
33
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
34
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
35
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
36
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
37
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
38
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
39
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
40
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
41
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
42
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
43
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
44
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
45
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
46
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
47
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
48
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
49
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
50
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
51
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
52
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
53
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
54
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
55
of 56
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
56
of 56
Now Reading

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is Pandora on four wheels

Up Next

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 brings big style to a small package

Latest Stories

Moodify wants you to follow your nose to safer driving

Moodify wants you to follow your nose to safer driving

by
Fisker Ocean electric SUV revealed and it's cheaper than a Tesla Model 3

Fisker Ocean electric SUV revealed and it's cheaper than a Tesla Model 3

by
Aston Martin V12 Speedster is a go, set to channel Le Mans-winning DBR1

Aston Martin V12 Speedster is a go, set to channel Le Mans-winning DBR1

by
Artega Karo-Isetta is a new challenger to the electric bubble car throne

Artega Karo-Isetta is a new challenger to the electric bubble car throne

by
Audi AI:Me uses VR to make autonomous driving less boring

Audi AI:Me uses VR to make autonomous driving less boring

3:49