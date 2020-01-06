Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is Pandora on four wheels

This is the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR.
As you can perhaps tell by the name, it's a not-so-subtle nod to the Avatar film.
It's a concept for a future electric car that's meant to be organic in more ways than one.
The car can read your pulse, changing its behavior based on how you're feeling.
The styling is not a million miles from other, recent Mercedes-Benz Vision concepts, but it is perhaps the most radical.
Will we ever see this on the road? Probably not. But many of the concepts here will live on in future road cars.
The thin taillights look awesome.
No doors? No problem.
The seats are molded after the hammocks in Avatar.
