/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer: The future of commercial delivery

This ecologically friendly schlepper foreshadows what future vans will look like and how they'll be built.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Van
1 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer has many ecologically friendly features. 

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Van
2 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

This van has two external particulate filters that clean the air as it drives. 

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Van
3 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

One of those particulate filters is mounted behind the grille, the other is fitted underneath the body.

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Van
4 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

This van concept is all-electric, based on the eSprinter. 

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Van
5 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

The Sustaineer features an automatic door that can save delivery drivers huge amounts of time and hassle. 

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Van
6 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

Cameras and screens replace conventional mirrors. 

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Van
7 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

Aside from the bright paint job/body wrap, this looks like pretty much any other commercial van.

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Van
8 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

The Sustaineer will likely serve as a template for future Mercedes-Benz vans.

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Van
9 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

Low rolling-resistance tires and ceramic-coated brake discs cut down on particulate emissions.

Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Van
10 of 44 Mercedes-Benz

For more photos of the Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer concept van, keep clicking through this gallery.

