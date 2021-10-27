Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer: The future of commercial delivery

This ecologically friendly schlepper foreshadows what future vans will look like and how they'll be built.
The Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer has many ecologically friendly features.
This van has two external particulate filters that clean the air as it drives.
One of those particulate filters is mounted behind the grille, the other is fitted underneath the body.
This van concept is all-electric, based on the eSprinter.
The Sustaineer features an automatic door that can save delivery drivers huge amounts of time and hassle.
Cameras and screens replace conventional mirrors.
Aside from the bright paint job/body wrap, this looks like pretty much any other commercial van.
The Sustaineer will likely serve as a template for future Mercedes-Benz vans.
Low rolling-resistance tires and ceramic-coated brake discs cut down on particulate emissions.
For more photos of the Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer concept van, keep clicking through this gallery.