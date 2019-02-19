The Mercedes-Benz SL Grand Edition wants to put the SL back on top

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Mercedes-Benz SL450 and SL550 Grand Edition seek to add class to one of the brand's longest-lived nameplates.
The big Benz convertible has endured increasingly tough competition in recent years, but it soldiers on.
The Grand Edition is offered in a special Graphite Grey paint color.
The Grand Edition SLs GT special badging and a unique combination of chrome and satin aluminum trim.
The SL Grand Edition's wheels are also unique AMG units with a special finish.
The Grand Edition badge lets all the poors know that you're truly balling.
The interior features quilted brown leather Designo seats with special stitching in the headreasts.
The Grand Edition cars also get a sport steering wheel and sport suspension as standard.