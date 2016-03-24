Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is one curvaceous SUV (pictures)

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Mercedes-Benz added a coupe version of its GLC-Class SUV, unveiling it at the New York auto show.
The GLC-Class Coupe follows the GLE-Class, which was also made into a coupe.
Purists may take exception to calling a fastback SUV with four doors a coupe, but Mercedes-Benz previously stretched the term with its CLS model.
The design of the roofline looks graceful.
In the US, the GLC-Class Coupe will come out as the GLC300 and GLC43, the latter an AMG high-performance model.
The GLC300 gets a turbocharged two-liter four-cylinder engine, good for 243 horsepower. The Mercedes-AMG GLC43, shown here, gets a twin-turbo three-liter V-6, making 362 horsepower.
Mercedes-Benz has smoothed the styling of its car as of late, reflected in the design of the new GLC.
The GLC-Class Coupe is over 3 inches longer than the standard GLC-Class SUV, but sits an inch and a half lower.
The GLC-Class Coupe's roofline tapers back into its hatchback.
All-wheel drive comes standard with the GLC-Class Coupe.
The wheels show a good amount of lift, good for snow.
The powered hatchback opens at the push of a button.
The GLC-Class Coupe compromises its cargo space somewhat for the curved roofline.
Mercedes-Benz does an excellent job on the coachwork.
In this AMG version, the rear seats are designed for two passengers.
Metal finish surfaces serve as the background for seat adjustment buttons and speakers.
The GLC-Class Coupe combines a high-riding position with performance-oriented driving.
Navigation and other infotainment services show up on a center LCD.
Mercedes-Benz's COMAND controller sits on the center console.