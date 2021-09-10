/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Professional is beefier and bright orange

The new package adds goodies like off-road tires and a roof rack with an integrated ladder.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-120
1 of 12 Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz G-wagen gets a new Professional Line Exterior Package in Europe.

mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-121
2 of 12 Mercedes-Benz

It adds a bunch of exterior goodies that beef up the SUV.

mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-110
3 of 12 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Up front the Professional has stone guards for the headlights.

mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-115
4 of 12 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

There are 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.

mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-117
5 of 12 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

You get mudflaps, too.

mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-118
6 of 12 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The most notable item is a roof rack with mounting points for a rooftop tent.

mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-112
7 of 12 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

An integrated ladder and a new spare tire carrier round out the changes.

mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-113
8 of 12 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

This specific G also has a bunch of options from the G Manufaktur catalog, including the matte paint and blacked-out exterior trim.

mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-111
9 of 12 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Mercedes says the Professional Line won't be available in the US, sadly.

mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-114
10 of 12 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Keep clicking through to see more of the G-wagen Professional Line.

mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-119
11 of 12 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
mercedes-benz-g-class-g-wagen-professional-line-munich-iaa-116
12 of 12 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

