Mercedes-Benz G-Class Professional is beefier and bright orange

The new package adds goodies like off-road tires and a roof rack with an integrated ladder.
The Mercedes-Benz G-wagen gets a new Professional Line Exterior Package in Europe.
It adds a bunch of exterior goodies that beef up the SUV.
Up front the Professional has stone guards for the headlights.
There are 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.
You get mudflaps, too.
The most notable item is a roof rack with mounting points for a rooftop tent.
An integrated ladder and a new spare tire carrier round out the changes.
This specific G also has a bunch of options from the G Manufaktur catalog, including the matte paint and blacked-out exterior trim.
Mercedes says the Professional Line won't be available in the US, sadly.
