Mercedes-Benz Experimental Safety Vehicle isn't your average GLE-Class

The idea of the Mercedes-Benz Experimental Safety Vehicle, which previews life-saving technologies that could show up in future production cars, has been around for decades.
Now, there's a new one.
Mercedes-Benz on Monday unveiled the Experimental Safety Vehicle for 2019.
This concept car is all about safety.
Whether the tech seems imminent for implementation or the far-off things of dreams, Mercedes-Benz is showing off ways in which the vehicle can be made even safer for everyone.
While the concept is operating in autonomous mode (it can also be human-driven), the wheel and pedals retract to reduce the chance of injury in a collision.
In addition to the front grille screen, it can also project animations and symbols onto the rear windshield.
When the human is in charge, there are little touches like sun visors that emit "daylight-like light" to keep the driver alert.
There's even an airbag between the front occupants to prevent human-to-human contact during a crash.
