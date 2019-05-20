Mercedes-Benz Experimental Safety Vehicle isn't your average GLE-Class

  • Mercedes ESV
The idea of the Mercedes-Benz Experimental Safety Vehicle, which previews life-saving technologies that could show up in future production cars, has been around for decades.     

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Now, there's a new one.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz on Monday unveiled the Experimental Safety Vehicle for 2019.    

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
This concept car is all about safety.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Whether the tech seems imminent for implementation or the far-off things of dreams, Mercedes-Benz is showing off ways in which the vehicle can be made even safer for everyone.    

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
While the concept is operating in autonomous mode (it can also be human-driven), the wheel and pedals retract to reduce the chance of injury in a collision.     

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
In addition to the front grille screen, it can also project animations and symbols onto the rear windshield.    

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
When the human is in charge, there are little touches like sun visors that emit "daylight-like light" to keep the driver alert.   

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
There's even an airbag between the front occupants to prevent human-to-human contact during a crash.    

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of this unique concept car.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
Photo:Mercedes-Benz
