Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 is named for the first car's birth year

The Edition 1886 is offered only with silver exterior paint, accented by several special trim pieces. It has a black front grille with high-gloss black surround, blue "1886" fender badges and 20-inch, 10-spoke gloss-black wheels with white accents.
"The EQC Edition 1886 serves as a reminder of the invention of the first automobile and we are emphasizing the pioneering spirit that sustains and characterizes us today more than ever," Mercedes said in a statement.
The car's lithium-ion has a capacity of 80 kilowatt-hours and, under European testing, can deliver 277 to 293 miles of driving range. We're still waiting, however, for an official US-market EPA driving range figure.