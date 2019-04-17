Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 is named for the first car's birth year

  • Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886
The Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 debuted at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

The electric car's name pays homage to the 1886 patenting of the first car by Karl Benz.

The Edition 1886 is offered only with silver exterior paint, accented by several special trim pieces. It has a black front grille with high-gloss black surround, blue "1886" fender badges and 20-inch, 10-spoke gloss-black wheels with white accents.

The car's seats have a two-tone treatment with Indigo Blue and black upholstery and "1886" embroidery, while the floor mats also get embroidered "EQC" emblems.

Mercedes also equips the Edition 1886 with its optional Burmester sound system, the Energizing Comfort system and the Energizing Coach system.

"The EQC Edition 1886 serves as a reminder of the invention of the first automobile and we are emphasizing the pioneering spirit that sustains and characterizes us today more than ever," Mercedes said in a statement.

The EQC will use two electric motors, rated for a combined 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque. That'll get the EQC to 60 mph in a claimed 4.9 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 112 mph.

The car's lithium-ion has a capacity of 80 kilowatt-hours and, under European testing, can deliver 277 to 293 miles of driving range. We're still waiting, however, for an official US-market EPA driving range figure.

Like all EQCs, the Edition 1886 will go on sale in the US in 2020.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886.

