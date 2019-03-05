Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting brake adds function to form

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the CLA-Class Shooting Brake at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Just like the last CLA Shooting Brake, this one builds upon the style of the CLA-Class with an extra dose of wagon at the back for added versatility.
In terms of looks, it's pretty darn close to the new CLA-Class.
The side is largely free of character lines while the rear end relies on the same "coupe" taillights seen on the CLA and CLS.
Its 0.26 drag coefficient is a little less slippery than the CLA-Class (0.23), but not by much.
The Shooting Brake's wagon-ish rear end packs an aggressive taper that helps separate it from the A-Class Hatchback.
In Europe, the CLA Shooting Brake will be offered with a variety of gas and diesel engines.
Both manual and dual-clutch transmissions will be available, and buyers will have a choice of two or four driven wheels.
The CLA Shooting Brake goes on sale in Europe in September, and like the previous iteration, it's unlikely we'll ever see it in the US.
