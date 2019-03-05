Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting brake adds function to form

  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
  • Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the CLA-Class Shooting Brake at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
1
of 49

Just like the last CLA Shooting Brake, this one builds upon the style of the CLA-Class with an extra dose of wagon at the back for added versatility.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
2
of 49

In terms of looks, it's pretty darn close to the new CLA-Class.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
3
of 49

The side is largely free of character lines while the rear end relies on the same "coupe" taillights seen on the CLA and CLS.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
4
of 49

Its 0.26 drag coefficient is a little less slippery than the CLA-Class (0.23), but not by much.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
5
of 49

The Shooting Brake's wagon-ish rear end packs an aggressive taper that helps separate it from the A-Class Hatchback.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
6
of 49

In Europe, the CLA Shooting Brake will be offered with a variety of gas and diesel engines.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
7
of 49

Both manual and dual-clutch transmissions will be available, and buyers will have a choice of two or four driven wheels.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
8
of 49

The CLA Shooting Brake goes on sale in Europe in September, and like the previous iteration, it's unlikely we'll ever see it in the US.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
9
of 49

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the CLA Shooting Brake.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
10
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
11
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
12
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
13
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
14
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
15
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
16
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
17
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
18
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
19
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
20
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
21
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
22
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
23
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
24
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
25
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
26
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
27
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
28
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
29
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
30
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
31
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
32
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
33
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
34
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
35
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
36
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
37
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
38
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
39
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
40
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
41
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
42
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
43
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
44
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
45
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
46
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
47
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
48
of 49

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
49
of 49
Now Reading

Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting brake adds function to form

Up Next

Bugatti La Voiture Noire is 'the most expensive new car of all time'

Latest Stories

2021 Polestar 2 heads to Geneva Motor Show with 408 hp, vegan interior

2021 Polestar 2 heads to Geneva Motor Show with 408 hp, vegan interior

by
Mazda CX-30 fits between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the brand's lineup

Mazda CX-30 fits between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the brand's lineup

by
Koenigsegg Jesko is a 1,600-hp behemoth with a 'light speed' transmission

Koenigsegg Jesko is a 1,600-hp behemoth with a 'light speed' transmission

by
Cute as a bug: The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept at the Geneva Motor Show

Cute as a bug: The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept at the Geneva Motor Show

by
2019 Geneva Motor Show recap: Debuts from Audi, Ferrari, VW and more

2019 Geneva Motor Show recap: Debuts from Audi, Ferrari, VW and more

by