Mercedes' next SL prototype hits the road

The development work is being handled by AMG.

Mercedes-Benz SL Prototype
Mercedes-Benz

Here are some manufacturer-issued 'spy shots' of the new Mercedes-Benz SL roadster.

Mercedes-Benz SL Prototype
Mercedes-Benz

Development of the SL is being handled by Mercedes' AMG performance division.

Mercedes-Benz SL Prototype
Mercedes-Benz

The SL will only be offered in AMG variants.

Mercedes-Benz SL Prototype
Mercedes-Benz

Mild-hybrid and possibly plug-in hybrid powertrains are expected.

Mercedes-Benz SL Prototype
Mercedes-Benz

Unlike the current SL, the new one will have a soft convertible top.

Mercedes-Benz SL Prototype
Mercedes-Benz

The new SL should be smaller than the current one.

Mercedes-Benz SL Prototype
Mercedes-Benz

But it'll be super luxurious, natch.

Mercedes-Benz SL Prototype
Mercedes-Benz

Look for the new SL to debut in 2022.

