Mercedes' next SL prototype hits the road

The development work is being handled by AMG.
Here are some manufacturer-issued 'spy shots' of the new Mercedes-Benz SL roadster.
Development of the SL is being handled by Mercedes' AMG performance division.
The SL will only be offered in AMG variants.
Mild-hybrid and possibly plug-in hybrid powertrains are expected.
Unlike the current SL, the new one will have a soft convertible top.
The new SL should be smaller than the current one.
But it'll be super luxurious, natch.
Look for the new SL to debut in 2022.
