While the idea of a compact sedan with an extended wheelbase might seem odd, extended sedans are huge in China.   

Mercedes-Benz has introduced stretched variants of the C-Class and E-Class in the Middle Kingdom in years past.

The front end of the A-Class L Sedan is the same as the A-Class hatchback, with its new triangular headlights drawing similarities to the new CLS-Class.     

Out back, there's a traditional trunk with taillights that don't look much different than the hatchback's.   

The angle on the rear glass doesn't appear to drop as early as on the current CLA-Class sedan.

That means people might actually fit in the backseat this time around.     

When the A-Class L Sedan launches in the second half of this year, it will arrive in China with a single engine -- a 1.33-liter I4 putting out either 134 or 161 horsepower.

Eventually, a 2.0-liter I4 with 188 horsepower will arrive.    

We'll see the US-spec version of the A-Class sedan later this year.

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the new A-Class L Sedan from Mercedes-Benz.

Beijing's A-Class L Sedan debut previews what's to come for the US

Published:
