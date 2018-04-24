Beijing's A-Class L Sedan debut previews what's to come for the US

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
While the idea of a compact sedan with an extended wheelbase might seem odd, extended sedans are huge in China.
Mercedes-Benz has introduced stretched variants of the C-Class and E-Class in the Middle Kingdom in years past.
The front end of the A-Class L Sedan is the same as the A-Class hatchback, with its new triangular headlights drawing similarities to the new CLS-Class.
Out back, there's a traditional trunk with taillights that don't look much different than the hatchback's.
The angle on the rear glass doesn't appear to drop as early as on the current CLA-Class sedan.
That means people might actually fit in the backseat this time around.
When the A-Class L Sedan launches in the second half of this year, it will arrive in China with a single engine -- a 1.33-liter I4 putting out either 134 or 161 horsepower.
Eventually, a 2.0-liter I4 with 188 horsepower will arrive.
We'll see the US-spec version of the A-Class sedan later this year.
Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the new A-Class L Sedan from Mercedes-Benz.