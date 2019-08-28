Mercedes-AMG's GLB35 is small, boxy and fast

Mercedes-AMG's GLB35 is a handsome, quick and practical crossover.
With an AMG-sourced 305-hp four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission it should hustle pretty well.
The GLB35 is also packing an AMG-tuned version of the latest 4Matic all-wheel drive system and five driving modes.
The GLB35 also looks killer with its more aggressive stance and AMG's new Panamericana grille.
A nonadjustable suspension tuned by AMG is standard but there is a dynamic suspension option that we'd totally go for.
The GLB35 looks ready and willing to absolutely smash a canyon road or a long road trip.