The Mercedes-AMG Will.i.amg Will Make You Look Twice

The German luxury brand partnered with world-renowned musician Will.i.am to create something special.
This is, if you hadn't guessed by the name, a collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and the ubiquitous artist and entrepreneur Will.i.am.
That's a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe under there, believe it or not, with a decidedly G-Class nose appended.
The design work was done by West Coast Customs, and all proceeds from the publicity around it go to Will.i.am's charity, the I.am/Angel Foundation.
Keep an eye out for it around Miami this weekend at the Grand Prix!