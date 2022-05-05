X

The Mercedes-AMG Will.i.amg Will Make You Look Twice

The German luxury brand partnered with world-renowned musician Will.i.am to create something special.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
Tim_Stevens.jpg

Tim Stevens

See full bio

Mercedes-AMG will.i.amg "The Flip"
1 of 5 Mercedes

Welcome to the wild, one-off Will.i.amg.

Mercedes-AMG will.i.amg "The Flip"
2 of 5 Mercedes

This is, if you hadn't guessed by the name, a collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and the ubiquitous artist and entrepreneur Will.i.am. 

Mercedes-AMG will.i.amg "The Flip"
3 of 5 Mercedes

That's a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe under there, believe it or not, with a decidedly G-Class nose appended. 

Mercedes-AMG will.i.amg "The Flip"
4 of 5 Mercedes

The design work was done by West Coast Customs, and all proceeds from the publicity around it go to Will.i.am's charity, the I.am/Angel Foundation.

Mercedes-AMG will.i.amg "The Flip"
5 of 5 Mercedes

Keep an eye out for it around Miami this weekend at the Grand Prix!

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

92 Photos
Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

More Galleries

Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

22 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

32 Photos
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Looks More Rugged but Isn't

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Looks More Rugged but Isn't

49 Photos
Space Images From NASA and Beyond Make Star Wars Feel Very Real

More Galleries

Space Images From NASA and Beyond Make Star Wars Feel Very Real

18 Photos