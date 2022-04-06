Mercedes-AMG SL43 Roadster Doesn't Look Entry-Level

The new SL variant uses a 4-cylinder engine with an F1-derived electric turbocharger.
Mercedes-AMG's new SL43 is the first 4-cylinder SL since 1963.
It has the same turbocharged 2.0-liter engine as the CLA45, but with an electric turbo derived from Formula 1.
It puts out 381 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.
Aside from slightly different bumpers and round exhaust tips, the SL43 looks identical to the V8-powered models.
The interior is the same, too.
The SL43 is available with performance goodies like carbon-ceramic brakes, rear-wheel steering and adaptive dampers.
It weighs about 300 pounds less than the SL55.
Sadly, the SL43 is unlikely to come to the US.
It will be followed by at least one plug-in-hybrid model.
