Watch the Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Get Hand-Built

Over 50 people are involved in the dozen-plus stages required to build this $3 million machine.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
1 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz this week announced that the AMG One has finally entered series production.     

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
2 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

The company says 275 vehicles will be built, with initial deliveries expected to take place before the year ends. Each model will cost its lucky owner nearly $3 million.     

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
3 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

The AMG One is entirely hand-built.     

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
4 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Each vehicle will go through 16 individual assembly and testing stations.     

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
5 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

The first four stations in the assembly process are devoted to installing mechanical and low-voltage components, including the car's electrical system.     

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
6 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

After that, the high-voltage parts (including the battery) are installed, while the 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 and its four electric motors are tested, and then the interior is installed.    

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
7 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Following the interior, the exterior is reassembled.     

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
8 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Then, the wheels and headlights are installed and adjusted, and the whole thing is sent to the dyno to ensure the vehicle functions properly in all modes. 

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
9 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

More than 50 individuals will be involved in the car's assembly from start to finish.     

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
10 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar in production.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
11 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
12 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
13 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
14 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Production
15 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

