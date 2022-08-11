Watch the Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Get Hand-Built

Mercedes-Benz this week announced that the AMG One has finally entered series production.
The company says 275 vehicles will be built, with initial deliveries expected to take place before the year ends. Each model will cost its lucky owner nearly $3 million.
The AMG One is entirely hand-built.
Each vehicle will go through 16 individual assembly and testing stations.
The first four stations in the assembly process are devoted to installing mechanical and low-voltage components, including the car's electrical system.
After that, the high-voltage parts (including the battery) are installed, while the 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 and its four electric motors are tested, and then the interior is installed.
Following the interior, the exterior is reassembled.
Then, the wheels and headlights are installed and adjusted, and the whole thing is sent to the dyno to ensure the vehicle functions properly in all modes.
More than 50 individuals will be involved in the car's assembly from start to finish.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar in production.