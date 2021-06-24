Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Cigarette Racing Nighthawk are bright orange beasts

The coupe has 720 horsepower. The boat? 2,050.
Here's the latest collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing.
The new Nighthawk boat matches this AMG GT Black Series coupe.
That color? Magmabeam orange.
The boat has 2,250 horsepower. The car has 720.
Both look rad, though.
The boat can top out at 90 mph. The car? 202 mph.
Only one of these boats exists, and it's already spoken for.
The AMG GT Black Series, meanwhile, will be sold in limited quantities.
That's a million-dollar boat, right there.
Keep scrolling for more photos.