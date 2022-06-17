Check Out the Mercedes G-Class' Amazing New Monoblock Wheels

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is available with amazing new monoblock wheels.
We noticed the new 22-inch design on the German online configurator.
The wheels are available in polished aluminum or matte black.
The design is similar to the 23-inch wheels found on the GLS63.
The silver finish costs around $4,900 in Germany while the black version is about $5,700.
The G63 doesn't get any other styling changes, though there are new color options.
Mercedes confirmed to CNET that the monoblocks will be offered in the US for the 2023 model year.
More info should be available in the coming months.