Check Out the Mercedes G-Class' Amazing New Monoblock Wheels

These rad 22-inch wheels will be available in the US next year.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Front 3/4 view of a beige Mercedes-AMG G63 showing new monoblock wheels
1 of 8 Mercedes-AMG

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is available with amazing new monoblock wheels.

Side view of a white Mercedes-AMG G63 showing new monoblock wheels
2 of 8 Mercedes-AMG

We noticed the new 22-inch design on the German online configurator.

Rear 3/4 view of a brown Mercedes-AMG G63 showing new monoblock wheels
3 of 8 Mercedes-AMG

The wheels are available in polished aluminum or matte black.

Rear 3/4 view of a blue Mercedes-AMG G63 showing new monoblock wheels
4 of 8 Mercedes-AMG

The design is similar to the 23-inch wheels found on the GLS63.

Front 3/4 view of a green Mercedes-AMG G63 showing new monoblock wheels
5 of 8 Mercedes-AMG

The silver finish costs around $4,900 in Germany while the black version is about $5,700.

Front 3/4 view of a matte black Mercedes-AMG G63 showing new monoblock wheels
6 of 8 Mercedes-AMG

The G63 doesn't get any other styling changes, though there are new color options.

Side view of a gold Mercedes-AMG G63 showing new monoblock wheels
7 of 8 Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes confirmed to CNET that the monoblocks will be offered in the US for the 2023 model year.

Rear 3/4 view of an orange Mercedes-AMG G63 showing new monoblock wheels
8 of 8 Mercedes-AMG

More info should be available in the coming months.

