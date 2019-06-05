Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake is a hot hatch hauler

By make and model
Say hello to the Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake.
Unfortunately, we won't get this wagon variant of the CLA35 in the United States.
Like the standard CLA35, the Shooting Brake is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine.
The CLA35's engine sends 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels.
A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard.
So are LED taillights.
The Shooting Brake is a wagon, albeit with a rakish roofline.
The wagon's front end is shared with the CLA35 sedan.
Expect it to be priced slightly higher than a comparable CLA35 sedan.
