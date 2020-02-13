Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing teamed up on another boat and it's bananas

This 59-foot offshore bruiser has six dang engines.
Each Mercury Racing engine makes 450 horsepower, for a total of 2,700.
The Cigarette Racing Tirranna AMG Edition will top out at a staggering 80 mph.
This isn't a stripped out race boat though, it's got a banging sound system.
It's also got a galley and sleeping quarters, so you won't have to worry about keeping it to just a 3-hour tour.
The 2020 G63 S is a real good time both on-road and off so we're fine that the Cigarette Edition doesn't add performance.
We love the gold and black exterior with gold accents all over to match the yacht.
We also love the oddball beige and blue interior, a special color combo.