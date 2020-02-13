Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing teamed up on another boat and it's bananas

  • 20c0078-001
  • 20c0078-002
  • 20c0078-003
  • 20c0078-004
  • 20c0078-005
  • 20c0078-006
  • 20c0078-007
  • 20c0078-008
  • 20c0078-009
  • 20c0078-010
  • 20c0078-011
  • 20c0078-012
  • 20c0078-013
  • 20c0078-014
  • 20c0078-015
  • 20c0078-029
  • 20c0078-028
  • 20c0078-016
  • 20c0078-017
  • 20c0078-018
  • 20c0078-019
  • 20c0078-020
  • 20c0078-021
  • 20c0078-022
  • 20c0078-023
  • 20c0078-024
  • 20c0078-025
  • 20c0078-026
  • 20c0078-027
  • 20c0078-030
  • 20c0078-031
  • 20c0078-032
  • 20c0078-033
  • 20c0078-034
  • 20c0078-035

2020 Cigarette Racing Tirranna AMG Edition

This 59-foot offshore bruiser has six dang engines.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
1
of 35

Each Mercury Racing engine makes 450 horsepower, for a total of 2,700.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
2
of 35

The Cigarette Racing Tirranna AMG Edition will top out at a staggering 80 mph.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
3
of 35

This isn't a stripped out race boat though, it's got a banging sound system.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
4
of 35

It's also got a galley and sleeping quarters, so you won't have to worry about keeping it to just a 3-hour tour.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
5
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
6
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
7
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
8
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
9
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
10
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
11
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
12
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
13
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
14
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
15
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
16
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
17
of 35

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63 S Cigarette Edition

The 2020 G63 S is a real good time both on-road and off so we're fine that the Cigarette Edition doesn't add performance.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
18
of 35

We love the gold and black exterior with gold accents all over to match the yacht.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
19
of 35

We also love the oddball beige and blue interior, a special color combo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
20
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
21
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
22
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
23
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
24
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
25
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
26
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
27
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
28
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
29
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
30
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
31
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
32
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
33
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
34
of 35
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG/Cigarette Racing
35
of 35
Now Reading

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing teamed up on another boat and it's bananas

Up Next

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE gets mild-hybrid boost, MBUX tech

Latest Stories

Mercedes-AMG is back in the boat biz with Cigarette Racing and 2,700-hp Tirranna AMG Edition

Mercedes-AMG is back in the boat biz with Cigarette Racing and 2,700-hp Tirranna AMG Edition

by
Tesla issues $2B worth of new common stock

Tesla issues $2B worth of new common stock

by
Tesla Model X recalled for not playing nice with road salt

Tesla Model X recalled for not playing nice with road salt

by
You can now call an Uber by talking to a human

You can now call an Uber by talking to a human

by
2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring is nicer than some luxury vehicles.

2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring is nicer than some luxury vehicles.

8:07