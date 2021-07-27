McLaren's 765LT Spider provides supercar thrills without a top

A twin-turbo V8 with no roof? Sounds great.
The McLaren 765LT is back.
This time, it's back minus a fixed roof.
The 765LT Spider is the latest limited-run supercar from McLaren.
The "LT" stands for "longtail," like many other McLaren cars from the past.
Basically, this is the 765LT coupe with a roof you can remove.
That way, you get the full soundtrack of the twin-turbo V8.
Delightful sounds inbound.
McLaren will build 765 of them for customers.
One-third will come to North America.
Keep scrolling or clicking for more of the McLaren 765LT Spider!