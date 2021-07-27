/>
McLaren's 765LT Spider provides supercar thrills without a top

A twin-turbo V8 with no roof? Sounds great.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
McLaren 765LT Spider
1 of 46 McLaren

The McLaren 765LT is back.

McLaren 765LT Spider
2 of 46 McLaren

This time, it's back minus a fixed roof.

McLaren 765LT Spider
3 of 46 McLaren

The 765LT Spider is the latest limited-run supercar from McLaren.

McLaren 765LT Spider
4 of 46 McLaren

The "LT" stands for "longtail," like many other McLaren cars from the past.

McLaren 765LT Spider
5 of 46 McLaren

Basically, this is the 765LT coupe with a roof you can remove.

McLaren 765LT Spider
6 of 46 McLaren

That way, you get the full soundtrack of the twin-turbo V8.

McLaren 765LT Spider
7 of 46 McLaren

Delightful sounds inbound.

McLaren 765LT Spider
8 of 46 McLaren

McLaren will build 765 of them for customers.

McLaren 765LT Spider
9 of 46 McLaren

One-third will come to North America.

McLaren 765LT Spider
10 of 46 McLaren

Keep scrolling or clicking for more of the McLaren 765LT Spider!

McLaren 765LT Spider
