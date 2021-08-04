McLaren Speedtail Albert has a mindblowing custom livery

This one-off paint job took 12 weeks to complete.
This is Albert, a one-off McLaren Speedtail with a wild livery.
It was commissioned by McLaren Beverly Hills, and it's one of the final Speedtails to be built.
The car is inspired by the original Speedtail prototype, which also was named Albert and had a similar lined livery.
Albert features Ueno Grey and Magnesium Silver paint, with the stripes being the car's original exposed carbon bodywork.
It took 12 weeks for McLaren to complete the painting process.
The two colors fade into each other and provide contrast with the exposed carbon stripes.
Over a mile of masking tape was used to achieve the design.
It has other special touches like gold pedals.
The interior has an orange and black color scheme.
The carbon-fiber door sill bears the official codename of the Albert prototype.
Albert is one of the last Speedtails to be built in the car's 106-unit production run.