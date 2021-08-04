McLaren Speedtail Albert has a mindblowing custom livery

/>
1 of 11 McLaren

This is Albert, a one-off McLaren Speedtail with a wild livery.

mclaren-speedtail-albert-one-off-hypercar-112
2 of 11 McLaren

It was commissioned by McLaren Beverly Hills, and it's one of the final Speedtails to be built.

mclaren-speedtail-albert-one-off-hypercar-111
3 of 11 McLaren

The car is inspired by the original Speedtail prototype, which also was named Albert and had a similar lined livery.

mclaren-speedtail-albert-one-off-hypercar-113
4 of 11 McLaren

Albert features Ueno Grey and Magnesium Silver paint, with the stripes being the car's original exposed carbon bodywork.

mclaren-speedtail-albert-one-off-hypercar-114
5 of 11 McLaren

It took 12 weeks for McLaren to complete the painting process.

mclaren-speedtail-albert-one-off-hypercar-115
6 of 11 McLaren

The two colors fade into each other and provide contrast with the exposed carbon stripes.

mclaren-speedtail-albert-one-off-hypercar-116
7 of 11 McLaren

Over a mile of masking tape was used to achieve the design.

mclaren-speedtail-albert-one-off-hypercar-120
8 of 11 McLaren

It has other special touches like gold pedals.

mclaren-speedtail-albert-one-off-hypercar-117
9 of 11 McLaren

The interior has an orange and black color scheme.

mclaren-speedtail-albert-one-off-hypercar-118
10 of 11 McLaren

The carbon-fiber door sill bears the official codename of the Albert prototype.

mclaren-speedtail-albert-one-off-hypercar-119
11 of 11 McLaren

Albert is one of the last Speedtails to be built in the car's 106-unit production run.

