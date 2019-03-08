McLaren Senna GTR is a $1.44M, 814-hp rocket

  • McLaren Senna GTR
McLaren on Friday unveiled the Senna GTR, which the automaker refers to as its "most extreme track car yet."     

The Senna GTR puts out a nutso 814 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, a bump of about 25 horsepower over the "regular" Senna.     

It weighs just 2,619 pounds, or about 300 pounds more than a freakin' Miata.     

Despite being technically larger, the Senna GTR is 22 pounds lighter than the Senna.    

The GTR produces a peak downforce of 2,205 pounds, 442 pounds more than the Senna.    

Even wilder, the GTR can produce the "regular" Senna's figure at a 15 percent lower speed.   

The Senna GTR will cost £1.1 million (about $1.44 million), and only 75 will be built.     

Considering how quickly McLaren's hardcore models are sold, if you haven't stocked away that much cash by now, you might have a hard time scooping one up.

