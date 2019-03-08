McLaren Senna GTR is a $1.44M, 814-hp rocket

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
McLaren on Friday unveiled the Senna GTR, which the automaker refers to as its "most extreme track car yet."
The Senna GTR puts out a nutso 814 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, a bump of about 25 horsepower over the "regular" Senna.
It weighs just 2,619 pounds, or about 300 pounds more than a freakin' Miata.
Despite being technically larger, the Senna GTR is 22 pounds lighter than the Senna.
The GTR produces a peak downforce of 2,205 pounds, 442 pounds more than the Senna.
Even wilder, the GTR can produce the "regular" Senna's figure at a 15 percent lower speed.
The Senna GTR will cost £1.1 million (about $1.44 million), and only 75 will be built.
Considering how quickly McLaren's hardcore models are sold, if you haven't stocked away that much cash by now, you might have a hard time scooping one up.