McLaren will use the 2018 Geneva Motor Show to show off the McLaren Senna Carbon Theme by McLaren Special Operations.    

This brevity-averse model is one of five special themes that this limited-edition hypercar can be ordered in.   

The exterior bares its carbon fiber for the world to see, and the 67 body parts in exposed carbon take approximately 1,000 hours to produce.     

The look is broken up with Solar Yellow details and Laurel Green brake calipers, two colors found in the helmet of racing legend Ayrton Senna, for whom the car is named.     

The yellow bits take MSO another 250 hours to put together.    

Billed as McLaren's most extreme road car to date, the Senna uses a 4.0-liter gas V8 to produce 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, all of which is routed through the rear wheels.    

Inside, the green details extend to the gas door struts.

The yellow makes its way onto the steering wheel and the ample contrast stitching throughout.     

The rest of the interior is black as night, trading off between dark Alcantara suede and more exposed carbon fiber.     

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of this sold-out hypercar.

McLaren Senna arrives in Geneva with MSO carbon design

