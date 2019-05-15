McLaren GT: The understated supercar

  • McLaren GT
McLaren's new grand tourer is simply called "GT."

It uses a further evolution of McLaren's MonoCell II carbon-fiber tub, with svelte bodywork.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8.

Total output is rated at 612 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

McLaren says the GT can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in just 3.1 seconds.

A glass cargo hatch covers a boot with 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space.

The thin, horizontal taillights are reminiscent of the McLaren Speedtail.

Inside, the GT will have a new infotainment system, and will be the first production car offered with cashmere upholstery. 

The cost of entry? $210,000.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the McLaren GT.

