McLaren GT: The understated supercar

McLaren's new grand tourer is simply called "GT."
It uses a further evolution of McLaren's MonoCell II carbon-fiber tub, with svelte bodywork.
Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8.
Total output is rated at 612 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.
McLaren says the GT can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in just 3.1 seconds.
A glass cargo hatch covers a boot with 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space.
The thin, horizontal taillights are reminiscent of the McLaren Speedtail.
Inside, the GT will have a new infotainment system, and will be the first production car offered with cashmere upholstery.
The cost of entry? $210,000.
