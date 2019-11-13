This is it, the McLaren Elva!

Nose to nose, the original Elva meets the new.
The McLaren Elva lacks a windshield, roof or windows, all to provide the ultimate open-air driving experience.
There's a lot going on at the rear of this vehicle, but it still somehow manages to be beautiful.
This car is plenty dramatic when viewed from the side, too.
The car's bodywork rolls over the door tops, bringing a bit of the exterior inside.
Instrumentation is housed in a pod ahead of the steering wheel.
What a pair.
A rollover-protection system shields occupants should the car ever flip.
From the front, you're greeted by fairly standard McLaren styling, though the lack of a roof or even windshield adds loads of visual drama.
Separated by decades, these two cars are still blood relatives.