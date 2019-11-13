  • McLaren Elva
  • mclaren-elva-02
  • mclaren-elva-03
  • mclaren-elva-04
  • mclaren-elva-05
  • mclaren-elva-06
  • McLaren Elva
  • mclaren-elva-07
  • mclaren-elva-08
  • mclaren-elva-09

Nose to nose, the original Elva meets the new.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
1
of 10

The McLaren Elva lacks a windshield, roof or windows, all to provide the ultimate open-air driving experience.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
2
of 10

There's a lot going on at the rear of this vehicle, but it still somehow manages to be beautiful.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
3
of 10

This car is plenty dramatic when viewed from the side, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
4
of 10

The car's bodywork rolls over the door tops, bringing a bit of the exterior inside.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
5
of 10

Instrumentation is housed in a pod ahead of the steering wheel.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
6
of 10

What a pair.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
7
of 10

A rollover-protection system shields occupants should the car ever flip.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
8
of 10

From the front, you're greeted by fairly standard McLaren styling, though the lack of a roof or even windshield adds loads of visual drama.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
9
of 10

Separated by decades, these two cars are still blood relatives.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:McLaren
10
of 10
Now Reading

This is it, the McLaren Elva!

Up Next

2020 McLaren 600LT Spider: Hardcore track capabilities with a view

Latest Stories

2020 Polestar 1: What's the point? | Everyone's a Critic

2020 Polestar 1: What's the point? | Everyone's a Critic

29:47
Hyundai's Santa Cruz truck will enter production in Alabama in 2021

Hyundai's Santa Cruz truck will enter production in Alabama in 2021

by
Los Angeles' order of 130 electric buses is the largest in US history

Los Angeles' order of 130 electric buses is the largest in US history

by
GM patented a machine-learning-powered auto stop/start system

GM patented a machine-learning-powered auto stop/start system

by
Oil demand expected to taper next decade, but the bigger picture isn't pretty

Oil demand expected to taper next decade, but the bigger picture isn't pretty

by