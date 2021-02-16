McLaren Artura is a meaner, greener supercar

The latest member of McLaren's Sport Series is a plug-in hybrid with slick style.
What's cookin', good lookin'? Meet the McLaren Artura.
Yes, that's a plug you see. The Artura is a plug-in hybrid.
The cockpit looks similar to other McLarens.
Different colors of Nappa leather and Alcantara suede are available.
New Clubsport seats can be optioned, too.
Power comes from a new twin-turbo V6 and electric motor.
Total system output is rated at 670 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque.
A 7.4-kilowatt-hour battery provides enough energy for 19 miles of EV range on the European WLTP cycle.
The Artura will cost $225,000 when it goes on sale in the US.
Keep scrolling for more photos of McLaren's new Artura.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.