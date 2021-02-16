McLaren Artura is a meaner, greener supercar

The latest member of McLaren's Sport Series is a plug-in hybrid with slick style.

McLaren Artura
McLaren

What's cookin', good lookin'? Meet the McLaren Artura.

McLaren Artura
McLaren

Yes, that's a plug you see. The Artura is a plug-in hybrid.

McLaren Artura
McLaren

The cockpit looks similar to other McLarens.

McLaren Artura
McLaren

Different colors of Nappa leather and Alcantara suede are available.

McLaren Artura
McLaren

New Clubsport seats can be optioned, too.

McLaren Artura
McLaren

Power comes from a new twin-turbo V6 and electric motor.

McLaren Artura
McLaren

Total system output is rated at 670 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque.

McLaren Artura
McLaren

A 7.4-kilowatt-hour battery provides enough energy for 19 miles of EV range on the European WLTP cycle.

McLaren Artura
McLaren

The Artura will cost $225,000 when it goes on sale in the US.

McLaren Artura
McLaren

Keep scrolling for more photos of McLaren's new Artura.

McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
McLaren Artura
