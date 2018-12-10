The McLaren 720S Spider can hit 202 miles per hour with the roof down

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
McLaren has now added a Spider version of its 720S supercar.
The power-retractable roof can open or close in just 11 seconds, and can do so while the car's traveling at up to 31 miles per hour.
Power comes from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, with 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
The 720S Spider will get to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 10.4 seconds, or just 0.1 second slower than the coupe.
The car's top speed is 212 miles per hour with the roof closed, or 202 mph with it open.
Other high-performance hardware includes a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission, carbon-ceramic brakes and Pirelli P-Zero tires.
The convertible top opens in less time and can be operated at higher speeds than the prior McLaren 650S Spider.
McLaren also says redesigned glass and a new tonneau cover improve rearward visibility.
The first McLaren 720S deliveries are scheduled for March 2019. The car will start at $315,000 in the US.
