  • McLaren 720S GT3
  • McLaren 720S GT3
  • McLaren 720S GT3
  • McLaren 720S GT3
  • McLaren 720S GT3
  • McLaren 720S GT3

This race-spec version of the McLaren 720S will enter GT3 racing championships in 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:McLarenRead the article
1
of 6

Compared to the road car, McLaren says 90 percent of the 720S GT3's parts are new or "optimized."

Published:Caption:Photo:McLarenRead the article
2
of 6

Power comes from a racing-modified version of the regular car's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

Published:Caption:Photo:McLarenRead the article
3
of 6

The 720S GT3 has unique bodywork, including that giant rear wing.

Published:Caption:Photo:McLarenRead the article
4
of 6

Safety upgrades include a roll cage, a carbon-Kevlar seat with a six-point harness and a fire-extinguishing system.

Published:Caption:Photo:McLarenRead the article
5
of 6

Each 720S GT3 will cost customer race teams a cool $564,000.

Published:Caption:Photo:McLarenRead the article
6
of 6
Now Reading

The McLaren 720S GT3 race car will hit the track in 2019

Up Next

McLaren's 720S hides its extreme aero with aplomb

Latest Stories

Never mind the 420 jokes, Tesla's staying public

Never mind the 420 jokes, Tesla's staying public

by
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow brings the Rekordwagen into the 21st century

Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow brings the Rekordwagen into the 21st century

by
Gunther Werks brings its Sport Touring ultimate Porsche 993 to the Quail

Gunther Werks brings its Sport Touring ultimate Porsche 993 to the Quail

by
Elon Musk says Tesla will add 'car karaoke' mode in a software update

Elon Musk says Tesla will add 'car karaoke' mode in a software update

by
2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage livery stirs up old feelings

2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage livery stirs up old feelings

by
AutoComplete: BMW unveils its new Z4 roadster in Monterey
1:17

AutoComplete: BMW unveils its new Z4 roadster in Monterey

by