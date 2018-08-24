The McLaren 720S GT3 race car will hit the track in 2019

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This race-spec version of the McLaren 720S will enter GT3 racing championships in 2019.
Compared to the road car, McLaren says 90 percent of the 720S GT3's parts are new or "optimized."
Power comes from a racing-modified version of the regular car's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.
The 720S GT3 has unique bodywork, including that giant rear wing.
Safety upgrades include a roll cage, a carbon-Kevlar seat with a six-point harness and a fire-extinguishing system.
Each 720S GT3 will cost customer race teams a cool $564,000.