Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
McLaren on Wednesday unveiled the 600LT Spider, the convertible variant of the 600LT coupe.
It carries all the benefits of the fixed-roof Longtail, with an extra dose of sunshine for those lucky enough to plunk down the dough for one.
The 600LT Spider uses a three-piece retractable hardtop.
It's capable of opening at speeds up to 25 miles per hour.
It also packs an electrically operated wind deflector that can be deployed to keep wind buffeting down or retracted to let those top-exit exhaust pipes sing.
Its 3.8-liter V8 produces the same 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque as the coupe.
Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, that V8 will help the 600LT spider reach 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, the same time it takes the coupe.
It'll hit 201 mph with the roof up, or 196 with the roof down.
With a starting price of $256,500, the 600LT Spider commands a $16,500 premium over the fixed-roof 600LT.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the McLaren 600LT Spider.