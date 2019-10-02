The Mazda3 TCR race car is too good looking for its own good

  • mazda3tcr-016
  • mazda3tcr-017
  • mazda3tcr-020
  • mazda3tcr-022
  • mazda3tcr-023
  • mazda3tcr-024
  • mazda3tcr-025
  • mazda3tcr-026
  • mazda3tcr-027
  • mazda3tcr-028
  • mazda3tcr-029
  • mazda3tcr-033
  • mazda3tcr-001
  • mazda3tcr-002
  • mazda3tcr-003
  • mazda3tcr-004
  • mazda3tcr-005
  • mazda3tcr-006
  • mazda3tcr-007
  • mazda3tcr-008
  • mazda3tcr-009
  • mazda3tcr-010
  • mazda3tcr-011
  • mazda3tcr-012
  • mazda3tcr-013
  • mazda3tcr-014

Mazda's new TCR race car is based on the production Mazda3 hatchback.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1
of 26

The main changes on the car to go from road car to race car are on the outside.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2
of 26

The race car gets big, wide and lightweight Volk Racing wheels.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
3
of 26

The front fascia and fenders are wider and subtly shaped to lower drag.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
4
of 26

The front fenders are significantly wider to help cover the wheels, but also to help evacuate air from the wheel wells.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
5
of 26

The gigantic goose-neck wing is a spec part for the TCR series.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
6
of 26

The wing is arguably the least "this could be a road car" part of the car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
7
of 26

The TCR is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes around 350 horsepower.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
8
of 26

The single center-exit exhaust is unique to the race car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
9
of 26

Click or scroll through for lots more pics of the Mazda3 TCR race car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
10
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
11
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
12
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
13
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
14
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
15
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
16
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
17
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
18
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
19
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
20
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
21
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
22
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
23
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
24
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
25
of 26

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mazda Motorsports
26
of 26
Now Reading

The Mazda3 TCR race car is too good looking for its own good

Up Next

2019 Mazda CX-9 is the supermodel among three-row, midsize crossover SUVs

Latest Stories

Your electric car may be packed with explosives

Your electric car may be packed with explosives

by
2020 Lexus IS 350 F Sport gets the Blackline Edition treatment

2020 Lexus IS 350 F Sport gets the Blackline Edition treatment

by
2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Convertible gets hardtop looks

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Convertible gets hardtop looks

by
Nissan robots may revolutionize how classic-car parts are made

Nissan robots may revolutionize how classic-car parts are made

by
2020 Volkswagen Golf to debut this month, North American availability still uncertain

2020 Volkswagen Golf to debut this month, North American availability still uncertain

by