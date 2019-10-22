Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

The new MX-30 is Mazda's first production EV.
It takes the shape of a small crossover.
Rear-hinged suicide doors and the lack of a B-pillar give great access to the interior.
Mazda says the doors open super-wide for easy access to the cabin.
The MX-30 is powered by a 35.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.
A 7-inch touchscreen houses the climate controls.
The center console uses cork trim -- something new for Mazda, and other automakers.
The MX-30 will go on sale in Japan in the second half of 2020.
The MX-30 should eventually be offered in the US, as well.
