Mazda's CX-7 packed a strong turbo heart

The CX-7 was Mazda's original five-passenger SUV.
It was available with a turbocharged engine borrowed from the Mazdaspeed3.
Front- and all-wheel drive were available.
The CX-5 could be had with a premium interior, xenon headlights and other niceties.
In true Mazda fashion, the CX-7 was all about fun-to-drive first.
Unfortunately, that meant it lacked in passenger and cargo volume.
The CX-7 was relatively inefficient from a fuel consumption perspective, too.
Following one small refresh, the CX-7 went away in the early 2010s.
But we think a reborn one could be a great competitor to cars like the Honda Passport or Ford Edge.
Definitely keep the turbo engine, though.