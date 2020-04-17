Mazda's CX-7 packed a strong turbo heart

  • Mazda CX-7
The CX-7 was Mazda's original five-passenger SUV.

It was available with a turbocharged engine borrowed from the Mazdaspeed3.

Front- and all-wheel drive were available.

The CX-5 could be had with a premium interior, xenon headlights and other niceties.

In true Mazda fashion, the CX-7 was all about fun-to-drive first.

Unfortunately, that meant it lacked in passenger and cargo volume.

The CX-7 was relatively inefficient from a fuel consumption perspective, too.

Following one small refresh, the CX-7 went away in the early 2010s.

But we think a reborn one could be a great competitor to cars like the Honda Passport or Ford Edge.

Definitely keep the turbo engine, though.

