The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

The Europe-only CX-60 rides on a rear-wheel-drive platform and has a new straight-6 engine and Mazda's first PHEV.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-122
1 of 43 Mazda

The Mazda CX-60 is a new SUV for Europe.

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-125
2 of 43 Mazda

It rides on a brand new rear-wheel-drive platform.

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-130
3 of 43 Mazda

The CX-60 looks kinda weird.

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-132
4 of 43 Mazda

It has nice proportions, though.

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-136
5 of 43 Mazda

The first engine at launch is Mazda's first plug-in hybrid.

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-137
6 of 43 Mazda

It pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor, an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack for a total of 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-134
7 of 43 Mazda

Also available will be a new straight-6 with a 48-volt hybrid system.

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-141
8 of 43 Mazda

The CX-60's interior looks fantastic.

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-147
9 of 43 Mazda

There's a wonderful mix of high-end materials.

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-111
10 of 43 Mazda

The CX-60 won't be sold in the US, but larger CX-70 and CX-90 SUVs with the same powertrain and platform will.

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-112
11 of 43 Mazda

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Mazda CX-60.

mazda-cx-60-phev-suv-110
