The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

The Europe-only CX-60 rides on a rear-wheel-drive platform and has a new straight-6 engine and Mazda's first PHEV.
The Mazda CX-60 is a new SUV for Europe.
It rides on a brand new rear-wheel-drive platform.
The CX-60 looks kinda weird.
It has nice proportions, though.
The first engine at launch is Mazda's first plug-in hybrid.
It pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor, an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack for a total of 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque
Also available will be a new straight-6 with a 48-volt hybrid system.
The CX-60's interior looks fantastic.
There's a wonderful mix of high-end materials.
The CX-60 won't be sold in the US, but larger CX-70 and CX-90 SUVs with the same powertrain and platform will.
