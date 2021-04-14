Matchbox is going sustainable, starting with this new Tesla Roadster

It's part of Mattel's push to make the brand use fully recyclable plastics by 2026.
Mattel announced that all Matchbox toys and playsets will use fully recyclable plastics by 2030.
The first die-cast as part of the new initiative will be this Tesla Roadster that will go on sale in 2022.
It's made of 62.1% recycled zinc, 36.9% recycled plastic and 1% not-recycled stainless steel.
The body is made from the recycled zinc metal and it feels normal, but the chassis base has an almost 3D-printed feel to the plastic material.
The packaging will be fully recyclable, and some parts are even compostable.
While this large box probably won't be exactly what you'll actually be able to buy on shelves, the smaller package that actually contains the car should be similar to what will be found in stores.
Furthering the eco-friendly theme, Matchbox's gas station playsets will include electric car chargers.
Mattel will also introduce more EV toys.
