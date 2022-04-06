Maserati Grecale Folgore Is a Handsome All-Electric SUV

This lusty, luxurious utility vehicle promises a 105-kilowatt-hour battery pack and up to 590 pound-feet of torque.
This is the upcoming all-electric Maserati Grecale Folgore.
This SUV packs a 105-kilowatt-hour battery pack. How much range does it offer? No idea, and we won't know for a while.
The three-spoke motif used on the Grecale Folgore's wheels echoes the Maserati brand's trident logo.
Torque is expected to top out at 590 pound-feet.
The battery pack uses a 400-volt electrical architecture.
This vehicle looks pretty much like the combustion-powered Grecale.
The Greclae rolls on a modified version of the Giorgio platform that underpins, among other vehicles, the Alfa Romeo Giulia.
Performance should be strong in this all-electric SUV.
This vehicle is slated to arrive in the fall of 2023.
The only cheesy design element of the Grecale are the fender vents. They look a little tacked-on.