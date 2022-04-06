/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Maserati Grecale Folgore Is a Handsome All-Electric SUV

This lusty, luxurious utility vehicle promises a 105-kilowatt-hour battery pack and up to 590 pound-feet of torque.

Craig Cole
Craig Cole
Craig Cole

Craig Cole

See full bio
2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
1 of 10

This is the upcoming all-electric Maserati Grecale Folgore. 

2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
2 of 10

This SUV packs a 105-kilowatt-hour battery pack. How much range does it offer? No idea, and we won't know for a while. 

2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
3 of 10

The three-spoke motif used on the Grecale Folgore's wheels echoes the Maserati brand's trident logo.

2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
4 of 10

Torque is expected to top out at 590 pound-feet.

2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
5 of 10

The battery pack uses a 400-volt electrical architecture. 

2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
6 of 10

This vehicle looks pretty much like the combustion-powered Grecale. 

2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
7 of 10

The Greclae rolls on a modified version of the Giorgio platform that underpins, among other vehicles, the Alfa Romeo Giulia. 

2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
8 of 10

Performance should be strong in this all-electric SUV. 

2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
9 of 10

This vehicle is slated to arrive in the fall of 2023.

2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
10 of 10

The only cheesy design element of the Grecale are the fender vents. They look a little tacked-on.

