Maserati GranTurismo Zeda marks the end of an era

It's time to say goodbye to the Maserati GranTurismo, everyone.
Just kidding, it's only "see you later," because the Italian luxury brand has a new GranTurismo and accompanying GranCabrio to go with it in the pipeline.
This is the final production GranTurismo in its current generation.
Maserati has named it Zeda, which is the letter "Z" in the Modena, Italy, dialect.
It's supposed to reference the fact every ending has a new beginning.
The special car will tour the world.
At the production plant, it went eventually went to the paint booth for a special assortment of colors.
The colors range from a satin look, to silver and finally blue.
The blue color signifies an electric future to come from Maserati.
