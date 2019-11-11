Maserati GranTurismo Zeda marks the end of an era

  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced
  • Final Maserati GranTurismo produced

It's time to say goodbye to the Maserati GranTurismo, everyone.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
1
of 27

Just kidding, it's only "see you later," because the Italian luxury brand has a new GranTurismo and accompanying GranCabrio to go with it in the pipeline.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
2
of 27

This is the final production GranTurismo in its current generation.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
3
of 27

Maserati has named it Zeda, which is the letter "Z" in the Modena, Italy, dialect.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
4
of 27

It's supposed to reference the fact every ending has a new beginning.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
5
of 27

The special car will tour the world.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
6
of 27

At the production plant, it went eventually went to the paint booth for a special assortment of colors.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
7
of 27

The colors range from a satin look, to silver and finally blue.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
8
of 27

The blue color signifies an electric future to come from Maserati.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
9
of 27

Keeping clicking or scrolling to see more of the Maserati GranTurismo Zeda.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
10
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
11
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
12
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
13
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
14
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
15
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
16
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
17
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
18
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
19
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
20
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
21
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
22
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
23
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
24
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
25
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
26
of 27
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Maserati
27
of 27
Now Reading

Maserati GranTurismo Zeda marks the end of an era

Up Next

2019 Maserati Levante GTS: A Ferrari V8 makes the heart grow fonder

Latest Stories

Tesla Gigafactory 4 to call Germany home, according to Musk

Tesla Gigafactory 4 to call Germany home, according to Musk

by
Autonomous car safety group proposes human operator training and oversight

Autonomous car safety group proposes human operator training and oversight

by
Tesla pickup and Semi get potential new rivals from startup Neuron

Tesla pickup and Semi get potential new rivals from startup Neuron

by
Aspark's electric Owl hypercar is finally ready to hatch after years of waiting

Aspark's electric Owl hypercar is finally ready to hatch after years of waiting

by
Jaguar-Land Rover parent company reportedly approached BMW, Geely for partnership

Jaguar-Land Rover parent company reportedly approached BMW, Geely for partnership

by