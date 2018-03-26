Lynk & Co 02 is a small SUV with a subscription

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Lynk & Co 02 is based on the same Volvo CMA platform that underpins the Volvo XC40 SUV.
The 02 shares more with its larger 01 sibling, like its dual-light arrangement up front and a gnarly set of large-ish taillights out back.
The Lynk & Co 02 will be offered with three different power outputs, depending on the drivetrain layout.
Front-wheel-drive models will pack 156-horsepower or 180-hp engines, while all-wheel-drive variants will see a power bump to 190 hp.
Lynk & Co declined to mention engine size or cylinder count, but it's believed that FWD models will pack a three-cylinder engine and AWD models get a four-banger.
Like the 01 before it, Lynk & Co will offer up the 02 in a subscription model.
It's basically a more inclusive lease, with a single monthly price covering not only the car itself, but maintenance and insurance, as well.
Volvo has a similar program in place with its new Care by Volvo subscription, available on the XC40.
Aside from the shifter, which is shaped similar to other Volvo shifters, the 02 looks completely different on the inside.
The Lynk & Co 02 will go on sale in Europe in 2020.
