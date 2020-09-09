New teaser photos reveal more details about Lucid Motors' second model, built on technology developed for the Lucid Air electric sedan.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Lucid Motors previews 'Project Gravity' electric SUV
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.