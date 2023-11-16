X

Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Revealed

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin
2025 Lucid Gravity Electric SUV revealed
Lucid's full-sized Gravity SUV is finally ready to enter production in late 2024.

The California-based EV startup revealed the final form of "Project Gravity" after years of teases and delays.

The electric SUV claims up to 6,000 pounds of trailering capacity and a 1,500 pound payload.

Range is estimated at an unladen 440-miles, though hauling a heavy load will surely reduce that.

Between the increased rear stowage and the massive front trunk, Lucid claims 112 cubic-feet of cargo capacity.

Inside, the Gravity combines familiar details -- such as the wrap-over glass roof and 34-inch infotainment screen -- with a reshaped steering wheel and center console.

Detailed specs haven't been revealed yet, but we can make educated guesses about battery and power figures based on the Air sedan's hardware.

The new Lucid Gravity hits the road in late 2024 starting "below $80,000."

Check our first look for more details or keep scrolling for more photos.

