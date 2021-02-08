Help us say goodbye to the Lotus Elise and Exige with these awesome cars

I'll miss the Elise so much.

Lotus Elise and Exige Final Editions
1 of 10
Lotus

Lotus Elise and Exige Final Editions

It's the end of the road for the Lotus Elise and Exige.

Read the article
Lotus Elise Final Edition
2 of 10
Lotus

Lotus Elise Final Edition

But, if they have to go, at least Lotus is doing well by them with final editions.

Read the article
Lotus Elise Final Edition
3 of 10
Lotus

Lotus Elise Final Edition

The Elise Sport 240 Final Edition looks amazing, especially in this blue.

Read the article
Lotus Elise Final Edition
4 of 10
Lotus

Lotus Elise Final Edition

It gets a power bump over last year and fresh interior gear.

Read the article
Lotus Exige Final Edition
5 of 10
Lotus

Lotus Exige Final Edition

The Exige Sport 390 is a little more extreme, as the nameplate always offered.

Read the article
Lotus Exige Final Edition
6 of 10
Lotus

Lotus Exige Final Edition

It also gets more power with a focus on aerodynamics.

Read the article
Lotus Exige Final Edition
7 of 10
Lotus

Lotus Exige Final Edition

This is a special orange too: It's the same orange used on the first Exige press vehicle back in 2000.

Read the article
Lotus Exige Final Edition
8 of 10
Lotus

Lotus Exige Final Edition

Then there's the Exige 420, which gets more power, too.

Read the article
Lotus Exige Final Edition
9 of 10
Lotus

Lotus Exige Final Edition

There's also an Exige Cup 430, though Lotus didn't share photos of it, sadly.

Read the article
Lotus Exige Final Edition
10 of 10
Lotus

Lotus Exige Final Edition

We'll miss these cars.

Read the article
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

35 Photos
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

49 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

39 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

70 Photos