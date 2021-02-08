Help us say goodbye to the Lotus Elise and Exige with these awesome cars

I'll miss the Elise so much.
It's the end of the road for the Lotus Elise and Exige.
But, if they have to go, at least Lotus is doing well by them with final editions.
The Elise Sport 240 Final Edition looks amazing, especially in this blue.
It gets a power bump over last year and fresh interior gear.
The Exige Sport 390 is a little more extreme, as the nameplate always offered.
It also gets more power with a focus on aerodynamics.
This is a special orange too: It's the same orange used on the first Exige press vehicle back in 2000.
Then there's the Exige 420, which gets more power, too.
There's also an Exige Cup 430, though Lotus didn't share photos of it, sadly.
We'll miss these cars.
